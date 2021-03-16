STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New agri laws violate UN declaration on farmers' rights signed by India: SKM to UNHRC

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over to officials to mark the 110th day of the agitation at Delhi border, Samyukta Kisan Morcha statement read.

Published: 16th March 2021 12:20 AM

Farmers during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' against the new farm laws in Jind district.

Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal on Monday informed the UNHRC that the three farm laws of the central government "violated" the UN declaration on the rights of peasants and other people working in rural areas which has been signed by India.

A memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handed over to officials on Monday to mark the 110th day of the agitation at Delhi borders which was observed as 'anti-privatisation, anti-corporatisation day', a statement released by the SKM, which is leading the anti-farm law protests, said.

Pal addressed the video message to the 46th session of the United Nations' Human Rights Council.

Apart from dharnas organised by trade union activists at railway stations, a memorandum addressed to Modi was submitted to officials, it said.

The memorandum demanded that the policy moves to privatise public sector enterprises and to corporatise Indian agriculture be stopped, and that the prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas be reduced immediately.

Comments

