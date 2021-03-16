STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No loss of green cover due to Central Vista Redevelopment Project, says Union Government

The Supreme Court had in January given its nod to the project in a 2:1 majority verdict while insisting that the clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee will be mandatory.

Published: 16th March 2021 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Central Vista

The grand Central Vista project is estimated to cost Rs 20,000 crore (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There is no loss of green cover due to the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, the government told Parliament on Monday, saying it will instead enhance the greenery by 5.4 acres in the area for public use.

Responding to a query in Rajya Sabha, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said the ministry has issued Terms of Reference (ToR) for preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Report and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) for Development/Redevelopment of Common Central Secretariat Buildings, Central Conference Centre along with other buildings by the Central Public Works Department.

The minister, however, said that the proposal for grant of environmental clearance in this respect is not yet received.

"The ToR issued to the project, inter-alia, includes assessment of the environmental impact due to development activities within Central Vista Avenue and the preparation of Environmental Management Plan by the project proponent.

"As per project proponent (Central Public Works Department), there is no loss of green cover due to Central Vista Redevelopment Project. However, overall green cover is enhanced by 5.4 acre in Central Vista avenue for public use, Javadekar said in his response.

He said that the Ministry has granted Environment Clearance (EC) for expansion and renovation of Existing Parliament Building by M/s Central Public Works Department, Parliament House at plot number 116 and 118 at Central Vista, New Delhi.

The EC issued to the project, mandates conditions including, inter-alia, compliance to the 2018 Notification of the ministry of environment regarding dust mitigation measures for construction and demolition activities; implementation of plan to contain exceedance in ambient air quality at the site; implementation of Traffic Management Plan, etc.without any tree cutting, he said.

Environment ministry's expert appraisal committee (EAC) had recommended clearance for the government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project with a direction to the CPWD, who are the developers, to ensure no air pollution is caused during the demolition process.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on December 17, 2020.

With the EAC giving its nod and recommending to grant terms of reference (ToR), the project came a step closer to getting environment clearance (EC), which has to be given by the Union Environment Minister.

The Centre drew sharp criticism for its grandiose plan to redevelop the Central Vista, with environment experts contending that the Rs 13,450 crore project was government's way of "pampering itself" without considering that the project is going to sacrifice huge green cover and make the air toxic with its construction and demolition dust.

The Supreme Court had in January given its nod to the project in a 2:1 majority verdict while insisting that the clearance of the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC) will be mandatory and the same should be obtained by the project consultant before proceeding with the development work.

The HCC is headed by Special/Additional Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

It had also directed that the project developers will have to install smog tower and use anti-smog guns at all construction sites.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Vista Union Government
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp