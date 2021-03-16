STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah slams Congress' talks of secularism with AIDUF barb in Assam

Published: 16th March 2021 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah being presented an 'Assamese Japi' during an election campaign rally ahead of the Assam Assembly Polls at Margherita in Tinsukia District. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Hitting out at the Congress over its poll alliance with the AIUDF in Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the party is "shamelessly" talking of secularism and culture preservation even as it has Badruddin Ajmal's outfit "seated on its lap".

Shah, who launched the BJP's social media campaign 'Selfie with development' here, said the party will bank on five pillars to fight the state polls -- 'Suraksha aur Samman' (protection and respect), 'Samriddhi aur Judao' (prosperity and connection), 'Sanskriti aur Sabhyata' (culture and civilisation), 'Shanti aur Samvad' (peace and dialogue) and 'Swanirbharta aur Atmanirbharta' (Self-reliance).

"Assam elections will not just ensure that the BJP stays in power, but will also guarantee preservation of the state's culture, traditions and civilisation," he stated.

Addressing the saffron party's social media volunteers at the Town Hall conclave in the state capital, he urged them to act as 'marg-darshaks' (guide) as it is "your responsibility to generate awareness on our mission to build golden Assam".

As part of the new campaign, volunteers will be taking a selfie against the backdrop of a development work undertaken by the BJP government in the state over the last five years and upload it on networking websites.

The top BJP leader further said that his party will make all efforts to make sure that Assam remains free of militancy, agitation, infiltration, violence, corruption, flood and pollution.

The Congress cannot save Assam's glory with Ajmal by its side, and this message should be taken to every household in the state by the cyber warriors, he stated.

"Former CM Tarun Gogoi had once dismissively enquired 'Who is Ajmal' but now his son (Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi) does not mind sharing a platform with the AIUDF chief."

"Can the Congress, with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) as ally, stop infiltration? Can they realise the dreams of Assam icons such as Vaishnav saint Srimanta Sankardeva, Ahom warrior Lachit and multi-faceted personality Dr Bhupen Hazarika?" he contended.

Shah insisted that Assam must have a "nationalist" government, and all states in the northeast should be linked with the rest of the country as that would facilitate development in the region.

"After the BJP came to power in Assam five years ago, all states in the region subsequently came under the purview of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and are since being guided by the prime minister," he said.

Highlighting the various measures taken in the last five years by the Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government, he said, "Most of the goals have been achieved; and the little that is left, we promise to take care of those in the next five years.

"We also want the state's pre-Independence-era glory of being one of the highest GDP contributors to be restored."

The Union minister further pointed out that no major militant attack has been recorded in the state under the BJP rule.

"In a bid to bring back peace to the Bodoland Territorial Region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that an agreement was signed by the four factions of the NDFB, militants surrendered with arms, and a development package of Rs 1500 crore is agreed upon (by the stakeholders)," he noted.

The BJP government must remain in power to check the demographic changes taking place in Assam, as that could destroy the basic social fabric of the state, he added.

"We have laid the foundation for setting up infrastructure in the state, and now a palace of progress and development will be built here."

"This election is not a fight between two parties, it is for Assam's development. It is to save its pride, glorious heritage, traditions, culture, language and literature," Shah added.

Congress AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal BJP Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls
