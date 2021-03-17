STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam polls: Congress-AIUDF alliance a 'Mahakhot', says Fadnavis

The alliance between the two parties was created to fulfill political ambitions, the senior BJP leader said at an election rally at Nalbari.

Published: 17th March 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWHATI/NALBARI: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the alliance of Congress and Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF in Assam calling it "Mahakhot" (great flaw), which he claimed will destroy the social and cultural fabric of the state.

The alliance between the two parties was created to fulfill political ambitions, he said at an election rally at Nalbari.

BJP and its allies are committed to ensuring security and prosperity to the people of the north eastern state and protect their culture, he said.

"The Congress-AIDUF alliance is is not a 'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) but a 'Mahakhot' (great flaw) who have aligned to fulfill their political ambitions with the sole purpose to defeat BJP. But the people of Assam will reject them," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

BJP has repeatedly denounced the alliance in Assam and union minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said it was forged to grab power in Assam and divide people along religious lines.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan had said on Monday that instead of following Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress was following in "Jinnah's footsteps" and asserted that it will "destroy" the country while referring to the opposition party's alliance with ISF in West Bengal and IUML in Kerala, besides AIUDF in Assam.

Fadnavis disagreed with NCP president Sharad Pawar's view that BJP will win in Assam but lose in the other states going to the polls, which begin later this month.

"I do not agree with Pawarji. BJP will definitely win in Assam and in the other states too", he added.

Assembly polls are slated to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu, besides Assam.

Later to questions about BJP's promise made before the last state poll to send back all infiltrators from the state, Fadnavis told reporters "First we have to stop them from entering and then we can think of taking any other action".

The BJP-led government at the Centre has taken up the sealing of the border with Bangladesh in "a big way" and though some work is still left, it will be completed soon, he said.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured and strengthened the international borders with all the neighbouring countries.

"Be it Bangladesh, Pakistan or China border, Modiji has ensured that it has been strengthened effectively so that infiltrators are not likely to easily attempt entering our country", Fadnavis said.

About China he said, "Every time they had made incursions, they occupied some area.

But the last time they tried to enter, they were forced to go back and we did not lose any land", he said.

The BJP government in Assam under Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he said, was able to bring about "good parivartan" and the transformation is socio-economic and not just political.

During the last five years the BJP has shown the "politics of performance " in Assam.

"Our dream for Assam is to realise its potential, develop its resources and change the lives of the ordinary citizens," the BJP leader said.

"After BJP formed the government in Assam, the doors of North East opened for the NDA and BJP emergED as the most desired in the region", he said.

BJP has always believed in changing the society for better and to empower the weakest to ensure that democratic values percolate to the last person, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Congress BJP AIUDF Badruddin Ajmal Assam Elections 2021 Assam Polls 2021 Assam Elections Assam Polls
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp