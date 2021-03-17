STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby girl born on IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur, mother and child healthy

As soon as the plane reached Jaipur, both the mother and child were immediately admitted to a private hospital for examination.

Published: 17th March 2021 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Cabin crew with the baby and mother (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A baby being born mid-air is an unusual occurrence but it's now happened for the second time in less than six months on an IndiGo flight. On Wednesday, a baby girl was delivered during a flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur with the help of the cabin crew and a doctor traveling on the same flight.

The delivery took place on flight number 6E-469 of IndiGo coming from Bengaluru to Jaipur. When the pregnant woman identified as Lalitha went into labour, the staff present on the plane along with Dr Subahana Nazir handled the situation.

The aircraft left Bengaluru at 5.45 am and landed at Jaipur airport around 8.05 am. As soon as the plane reached Jaipur, both mother and child were immediately admitted to a private hospital for examination. The doctors found both mother and child to be perfectly healthy.

Dr Nazir was given a thank you card by the airlines. Passengers on the flight also expressed happiness at the successful delivery and greeted the doctor. After the birth of the baby, there was a festive atmosphere on the flight.

A similar incident of a baby being delivered mid-air was reported in October last year during an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bangalore. Earlier, there have been several incidents of deliveries in ambulances and trains in the state.

