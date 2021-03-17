Bengal polls: TMC claims flaws in Suvendu Adhikari's poll affidavit, writes EC 

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission requesting it to remove the name of Suvendu Adhikari from the electoral roll of the Nandigram Assembly constituency.

The TMC has accused Adhikari, who is contesting against CM Mamata Banerjee, of furnishing false particulars about his residence.

Adhikari's name is mentioned in the electoral roll of the Haldia constituency. A voter’s name cannot exist in two electoral rolls at the same time. Adhikari is a voter of the Haldia constituency and he migrated to Nandigram from where he is contesting, the letter read.

In the letter, the TMC also mentioned the observation of a state government official who found him not present at his residence at the time of verification.

On March 15, Suvendu Adhikari had filed a complaint at the Commission alleging that Mamata Banerjee had suppressed facts in her affidavit by not mentioning criminal cases pending against her.