BJP plays Ajmal card in Assam, warns public not to let him reach doorsteps of power

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the poll campaign heats up in Assam, the ruling BJP has pumped up its polarisation card.

The party is virtually holding up the picture of Maulana Badruddin Ajmal and telling people that if they vote for the Congress, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief could well be the Chief Minister.

“The Congress has joined hands with Ajmal. It wants to form the next government with him. Can we accept his ideologies?” the state’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked addressing a rally in Barhampur on Wednesday.

“I watched a video of Ajmal a few days ago where he was insisting women should give birth to multiple children. I want to ask if he or women will deliver. He is not bothered about the health of women. His sole aim is to become the Chief Minister,” Sarma said.

He asked if there could be politics with leaders who consider women as child-producing machines.

Ajmal, who is a Lok Sabha member and perfume baron, has already asserted that he is not in the race for the CM’s chair.

The Congress and the AIUDF are components of a ten-party grand alliance of Opposition. It was formed to avoid the split of votes and thus, oust the BJP from power.

In the 2016 elections, the combined vote share of the Congress and the AIUDF was more than the combined vote share of the BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People’s Front. Also the Congress-AIUDF’s combined vote share was more in 14 seats which the BJP or the AGP had won.

“Ajmal is saying if they rise to power, they will reopen the madrassas. Should people become doctors and engineers or Mullahs and Maulvis?” Sarma asked continuing his attack.

By bringing in a law, the Sarbananda Sonowal government has turned 729 state-run primary, upper primary, high and higher secondary madrasas into general schools.

Attacking the Congress, Sarma said the party has sold out to Ajmal for the lust of power.

“We have to protect Assam. Voting for the Congress will mean inviting Ajmal to the doorsteps of Dispur (Assam’s seat of power). If he captures power, the Assamese people will not be able to keep their head held high. This is clear and we all understand this,” Sarma added.