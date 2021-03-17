STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre assures there's 'no signal of concern' regarding use of Covishield vaccine in India

Asked about the suspension of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in some European countries, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member said hat it has only been done as a precautionary measure.

Published: 17th March 2021 08:28 PM

A health worker shows the Covishield vaccine, after arrival of the first batch from the Serum Institute of India at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Centre said vaccination programme with Covishield will go on with full vigour. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid reports of possible side-effects of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and its suspension in some European countries, the government on Wednesday said there is "no signal of concern" regarding its use in the country as of now.

Asked about the suspension of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in some European countries, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (Health) told a weekly press conference here that it has only been done as a precautionary measure.

Concerns about AstraZeneca's vaccine relationship with thrombotic events in people who received the vaccine have come to light and as a result, about 10 European countries have paused their AstraZeneca vaccination programme, he said.

"The European medical agency says it is a precautionary measure and there is no data to believe, as of now, the causal relationship between the vaccine and the adverse events. The assessment is still being done," Paul added.

ALSO WATCH:He said the World Health Organization (WHO) has said as a precaution, investigation should go on and has categorically said not to suspend the vaccination.

"India's own committee that looks at adverse effects is seized of this issue. For the last few days, it is tracking the information that is available to us in a very systematic manner and again I assure you that we have no signal of concern in this regard."

Therefore, clearly our vaccination programme with Covishield will go on with full vigour.

"We are mindful of the fact to address this concern, based on the emerging situation. As of today, there is no concern at all with regard to Covishield," Paul said.

