Chhattisgarh capital sees a sudden surge in COVID cases

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh registered a sudden surge in fresh Covid-19 infections with 846 new cases and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The state capital Raipur reported 306 new cases, which is the highest this year.

The Covid-19 tally of positive cases in the state rose to 318830. As many 310260 have recovered with 4661 active cases remaining.

The state administration and the health department are closely monitoring the situation even as the health department has appealed to the people to strictly comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

Earlier, state chief minister Bhupesh Baghel had ruled out the possibility of imposing lockdown in the state.

The CM stated that the poor, the business class usually bear the brunt of lockdown besides the economic impact is faced by common people on their livelihood.