STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at his Delhi residence

The MP, who was reportedly getting treated for depression for the last six months, also received the first dose of COVID-19 three days back. He had also suffered a heart attack some time back. 

Published: 17th March 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Two-time Member of Parliament of Bhartiya Janta Party from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead in his Delhi residence under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday. 

Sources said that 62-year-old Sharma was found hanging at his flat in Gomti apartments near RML Hospital in the national capital. The door of his flat was closed from inside. The police reached his apartment after receiving a phone call from one of his staff members. 

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. 

The MP, who was reportedly getting treated for depression for the last six months, also received the first dose of COVID-19 three days back. He had also suffered a heart attack some time back. 

Known for his soft-spoken demeanor, Sharma was all alone at his official residence as his personal secretary was in Mandi and his wife on the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The MP has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for long and was known for his proximity to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Sharma was the MP from Mandi which is one of the country's largest parliamentary constituencies comprising Kullu, Mandi and some areas of Chamba and Shimla
districts, besides the tribal-dominated assembly seats of Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. 

He was first elected to Parliament in 2014 as he had defeated the then sitting Congress MP Pratibha Singh wife of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh with a huge margin. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sharma defeated Congress candidate Ashray Sharma, grandson of former Telecommunications Minister Sukh Ram. 

He was also a Member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district in 1958, the Parliamentarian is survived by his wife and three sons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Swaroop Sharma BJP MP Mandi Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp