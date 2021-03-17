‘India’s commitment to democratic values a reality’: IPU President hails Modi government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inter Parliament Union (IPU) president Duarte Pacheco on Tuesday said India’s commitment to the democratic values is a reality.

In his address in the Central Hall of Parliament, Pacheco hailed PM Narendra Modi for his leadership and said with concrete decisions and actions taken by him,

India achieved huge economic and social development by reducing poverty which is the most important task for all politicians.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Pacheco said it has shown the world how small it is and suggested multilateralism is the way ahead.

“This pandemic shows how small we are. Multilateralism is the solution to this and India is an example,” the head of the international body of legislatures said.

“The commitment of India to democratic values is a reality and can be seen every day. India is an example for the world, because you don’t only look out for your own welfare but also the entire world,” added Pacheco.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla told Pacheco that Parliaments shouldn’t discuss laws passed by other countries in an apparent reference to the UK legislature having discussed the contentious farm laws amid farmers’ agitations in the country.

Besides Birla, Modi, Union ministers, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, MPs and representatives from diplomatic community attended the function.

Underlining that India has always worked for global peace and tranquillity, Birla said India has clearly stated its policy against global terrorism and expansionism.