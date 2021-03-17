STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's engagement with China complex: Govt in Lok Sabha

Muraleedharan said the Chinese side, since April/May last year, undertook several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in the region.

Published: 17th March 2021 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

India China flag

Visual of Indian and Chinese flag used for representational purposes. (File | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday said its engagement with China is "complex" and the two countries agreed that the future direction of ties should be built upon respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also said in the Lok Sabha that India will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh to achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points.

His written response came when asked whether India-China relations are being affected due to violation of negotiations made in the past by China and "unfruitful efforts" to cross the LAC again and again.

Referring to the eastern Ladakh row, Muraleedharan said the Chinese side, since April/May last year, undertook several attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo along the LAC in the region and India's armed forces responded to them appropriately.

"It has been made clear to the Chinese side that such unilateral attempts are unacceptable. These actions have seriously disturbed the peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector," he said.

The government often refers to eastern Ladakh as western sector.

"India's engagement with China is complex. The two sides agree that the future direction of India China relations should be built upon respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations," he said on the overall ties.

"The two sides have also agreed to manage their differences and not allow differences on any issue to become disputes," Muraleedharan added.

On the border row, the minister said the two sides have maintained communication through both diplomatic and military channels to ensure complete disengagement from all friction points and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

"The two sides were able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the North and South Bank of the Pangong Lake, which has been completed. There are however still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in line with the agreement on disengagement last month.

"Government will continue discussions with the Chinese side to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points and restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas at an early date," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India China standoff Ladakh Lok Sabha LAC
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp