Mumbai diary

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Fadnavis makes most of chance to corner govt

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a private conversation apparently admitted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has failed in floor management in the state Assembly, thereby letting the Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis to single-handedly corner the Thackeray government. The single largest party in the state Assembly, the BJP is preparing to expose the Maha Vikas Aghadi even as many ruling party ministers are struggling to counter the attack of the opposition. Rumour mills in the state capital are abuzz with news that a few ruling party ministers privately called and congratulated Fadnavis for his performance in the Assembly.

Blow to BJP in Jalgaon as 33 corporators join Sena

The BJP seems to be getting a taste of its own medicine. NCP leader Eknath Khadse gave a big blow to his former colleague-turned-rival Girish Mahajan of BJP by snatching power in Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. In the 80-member Jalgaon corporation, BJP had a brute majority with 57 seats, while Shiv Sena had 15 and MIM had three corporators. In a major setback to the saffron camp, as many as 33 BJP corporators have switched side and joined the Sena. This comes ahead of the mayor election scheduled on March 18. Some political analysts and BJP leaders were calling Mahajan the “Amit Shah of Maharashtra”, but he is now struggling to keep his flock together at his native place. During the last BJP regime in the state, Mahajan was in the forefront of poaching Congress and NCP leaders.

Blow to BJP in Jalgaon as 33 corporators join Sena

The BJP seems to be getting a taste of its own medicine. NCP leader Eknath Khadse gave a big blow to his former colleague-turned-rival Girish Mahajan of BJP by snatching power in Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. In the 80-member Jalgaon corporation, BJP had a brute majority with 57 seats, while Shiv Sena had 15 and MIM had three corporators. In a major setback to the saffron camp, as many as 33 BJP corporators have switched side and joined the Sena. This comes ahead of the mayor election scheduled on March 18. Some political analysts and BJP leaders were calling Mahajan the “Amit Shah of Maharashtra”, but he is now struggling to keep his flock together at his native place. During the last BJP regime in the state, Mahajan was in the forefront of poaching Congress and NCP leaders.

Cong claim of getting less funds not true?

The Congress has been complaining that it is receiving step-motherly treatment in allocation of funds in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance which rules the State. However, it has come to light that, based on the proportion of elected members, the Congress legislators have received more funds compared to other alliance members. During the press meet after the Budget presentation, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar had brought a chart of party-wise allocation of funds with him, but as no journalist raised any question in this regard, he had to keep the chart with himself.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com