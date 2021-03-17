Netizens, activists, educationists lash out at Uttarakhand CM over 'ripped jeans' comment 

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Netizens, opposition, social activists, educationists and students have lashed out at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat after his comments over 'ripped jeans'.

A social media campaign with hashtags such as #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnee on various platforms is gaining traction as many have joined to register their protest to the CM's comment.

Rawat, on Tuesday while speaking in a workshop to prevent substance abuse said that ripped jeans paves the way for 'societal breakdown' and is a result of the bad example parents set for children, which also leads to substance abuse.

Narrating an incident while he was once travelling in a flight, he told audiences that woman with 'Gum Boots' and 'Ripped Jeans' was travelling with him. He further said that the woman had her two children travelling with her.

"I asked her what does she do. She told me that she runs an NGO while her husband is a professor in JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University). I thought she runs an NGO, husband is professor in JNU, she goes into the society like this. Where are her 'Sanskars' (values)?," said the CM.

He then went on to recall his childhood and how 'torn Knees' were not considered. Kids used to get their clothes repaired if torn. He went on saying that display of bare knees, wearing ripped denim jeans and looking like rich kids are the values being imparted in these times.

"Where is this originating from, if not at home? What is the fault of teachers or schools? Where am I taking my son, showing his knees and in torn jeans? Girls are no less. Is this good? All of this is an attempt to match the mad race of westernisation. While the western world follows us, doing yoga covering their body properly, we run towards nudity," he was quoted saying.

The CM's comments have garnered sharp responses with many terming the comment by the head of state an inappropriate and insulting to women.

Akshita Vohra, a resident of Dehradun who started the hashtag said, "Who knew that our knees can speak and convey more messages than our mouth. If I knew that, in all the debates I have participated in so far, I would just stand wearing shorts and let my knees do all the talking. The statement from our respected CM is sickening."

Vohra, an alumus of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune further told TNIE that after hearing the comment of the CM she texted her friend Mansi Chaturvedi, who said “I wish I was in Doon. I swear I would stand outside the CM's house in ripped jeans with a placard stating #GreetingsFromMyNakedNews."

"She advised me to do the same but on social media. So I posted a picture of myself in ripped jeans with the hashtag, #GreetingsFromMyNakedKnees and soon other people, not just women but men too started doing the same. While it is overwhelming to see the support come in, it is still sad to even see people in authority, speak such crap without realising the responsibility on their shoulders. I have so far received support from not just people from our state but also people from different states in India," said Vohra.

The support for the protest against the CM's comment poured in from outside of India too including Singapore and other places.

Aditya Kriplani, a renowned filmmaker whose films on Netflix talk about women empowerment posted with the hashtag. After Kriplani, many others with verified accounts started posting about it too.

"I hope that even if one of these stories reaches out to our CM and helps him understand how wrong his statement is, my Knees surely will be successful in giving out the message they really want to give," said Akshita Vohra.

Indira Hridayesh, leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand legislative assembly and MLA from Haldwani assembly constituency said, "The CM has insulted the women of Uttarakhand, the country and the world. This is not how a CM of an Indian state talks and behaves. He should apologize for this. Instead of focusing on ripped state of economy, employment and others issues he is talking about ripped jeans which shows the hollowness of the BJP and their leaders."

Netizens also shared pictures of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre in shorts, Kangana Ranuat and even daughter of the CM to call out the hypocrisy.

A Twitter user tweeted, "Ripped Jeans are cool and trendy. CM should try himself! If this is the logic given for substance abuse, then god bless those in rehabilitation. Wearing Kurta Pyjama may cure substance abuse."

"More than the ripped jeans of women, BJP leaders should be concerned about ripped economy of India," said another Twitter user.

Shveta Mashiwal, activist and philanthropist from Ramnagar of Nainital district said, "This comment of the Chief Minister shows his dirty politics. He is liberal with his wife and daughter while talks regressively in public to appease certain section. This is not acceptable."

Despite repeated calls and requests, no one from the state government including the spokesperson and the state BJP president was available to comment on the matter.