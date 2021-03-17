PIL seeks upload of Daily Order Sheets within prescribed time limit, HC issues notices

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to all respondents on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking direction to upload the Daily Order Sheets within the prescribed time limit.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh, while seeking responses from the Union of India and others said, we will put our house in order by the end of next month and slated the matter for April 30.

The PIL was filed by advocate Sanser Pal Singh through lawyers Yogesh Swaroop and Kapil Kishor Kaushik.

In the petition, Singh has sought the issuance of appropriate direction to implement the directions passed by the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court in regard to uploading of Daily Orders in due time and to take appropriate action against the erring court officers or staff in case of default.

The petition has also sought to issue necessary guidelines in this regards. The petitioner said that his PIL is for the benefit of the lawyers, litigants and the public at large.

The petitioner said that like most other advocates and litigants, he was aggrieved due to non-uploading of the Order Sheet on the online portal/website of courts and therefore the petitioner has to inspect court files to read the court orders which consumes a lot of time petitioner as well as of the courts and court staff, papers and court fee also.

"The such deliberate act of non-compliance of the above orders/circulars cause inconvenience to the lawyers, litigants and public at large," the petition said. (ANI)