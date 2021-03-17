STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi flags Covid vaccine wastage by states; Telangana wasting 17% vaccine doses

The states, said the PM, needed to immediately correct the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce vaccine wastage.

Published: 17th March 2021 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi speaks while attending the Griha Pravesham program being held in Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The issue of Covid-19 vaccine wastage by several states above permissible limits figured prominently in a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers on Wednesday in which the PM asked the states to take the matter seriously.

While 6.5% of vaccine doses are getting wasted in the country on average, there are 3 states where this percentage is near 10 or above with Telangana wasting more than 17 % of all vaccine doses.

The states, said the PM, needed to immediately correct the drawbacks of planning and governance at the local level to reduce vaccine wastage.

“It should be reviewed in states that why is the vaccine wastage happening? Monitoring must be done every evening and pro-active people should be contacted so that there's no wastage,” he stressed.

In a press briefing later in the day, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan shared details that showed that there are five states where the vaccine wastage percentage is more than the national average.

These states include Jammu and Kashmir (6.6%), Karnataka (6.9%), Uttar Pradesh (9.4%), Andhra Pradesh (11.6), and Telangana (17.6%). Himachal Pradesh, at 1.4 %, on the other hand, is wasting the least vaccine doses.

“In the current scenario, Covid-19 vaccine doses should be used very judiciously,” said V K Paul, member (health), Niti Aayog in the briefing.

ALSO READ | Will have to stop second peak of coronavirus immediately: PM Modi in meeting with CMs

Talking to this newspaper, sources in the health ministry meanwhile explained that the wastage is happening more in the case of Covaxin, as compared to Covishield.

“There are two reasons for that, one--there is a higher number of doses per vial in case of Covaxin and as all doses have to be administered within four hours of a vial being opened that naturally means that doses which are not used within those hours get wasted," said an official. 

"Secondly, before the efficacy data for Covaxin was announced, fewer people were turning up at centers administering this vaccine s resulting in vaccine wastage,” said an official.

Another official confirmed that across states, more wastage is being seen in the case of Covaxin as each of its vial contains 20 doses, unlike Covishield vials that have 10 doses each.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Centre also dismissed claims by some states that sufficient Covid-19 doses are not being supplied.

“Since the beginning of the vaccination drive, 7.54 crore doses have been sent to the states while half of it has been administered so far, so these allegations are baseless,” said Bhushan, in response to a query on the statement by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Banerjee had said that the vaccine supply from the Centre has been “inadequate”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccination vaccine wastage Telangana Covid vaccine
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp