STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal polls: BJP running 'factory of Dushasans', says Mamata in Jhargram

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP had rigged two voting booths in the Goaltore area in the last Lok Sabha elections and won.

Published: 17th March 2021 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an election campaign rally at Saltora, in Bankura district on Tuesday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

JHARGARM: Continuing her attack at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of repeatedly targeting her by hurting her physically.

Addressing a public meeting in the Gopiballavpur, Jhargram, Mamata -- while sitting on a wheelchair -- said the BJP is running a "factory of Dushasans" in the country, deceiving the common people with false promises and bribery.

"Today they (BJP) have injured me, my head has been hurt, my hands were broken, I had to undergo an operation in the abdomen," she said.

"CPM used to hit me before, now it's BJP," she added.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the BJP had rigged two voting booths in the Goaltore area in the last Lok Sabha elections and won.

She further requested the people of Jhargram to vote for her party as TMC would bring development to the district.

"I have built many bridges in this district and named them after 'Bhasaraghat Bridge' and 'Raghunath Mahato Bridge,' paying my respect to the backward caste communities," Mamata said,

She also recalled the development schemes and programs that her government has introduced in the region, especially for the 'Adivasi community' and other backward castes. "We are already under discussion to bring more backward caste under the facilities of OBC categories."

She also claimed that BJP doesn't know anything about the people of Jangalmahal. "BJP leaders come once a year with food from five-star hotels, and bribe the scheduled caste people for their house, take pictures, but do not eat the food cooked by our Adivasi mothers and sisters."

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mamata said: "I requested for COVID vaccines from the Centre, but PM Modi refused to distribute the vaccines. I wanted to vaccinate my state without taking any money from the people."

During the rally, the TMC chief promised a better future to the people of Jangalmahal, sharing her plans on starting the Bidhoba Bhata (widow pensions) from May 1, among others.

The state, witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC, is going to an eight-phased assembly poll for 294 constituencies. The result will be announced on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Bengal Elections 2021
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp