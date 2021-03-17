STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Will cooperate with NIA: Ex-owner of car used by Sachin Waze

Bhawsar also said he does not know Waze and heard his name on Tuesday, after coming to know about the case.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

NIA officers investigate Sachin Vaze's Mercedes car, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambanis house. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former owner of a Mercedes car, which was used by arrested police officer Sachin Waze and seized by the NIA, on Wednesday said he will fully cooperate with the probe agency if it approaches him for any information related to the vehicle.

Waze is at the focus of a probe by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) into a case related to the recovery of a Scorpio car with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

The NIA on Tuesday said it has seized a Mercedes car that was used by Waze and recovered Rs 5 lakh from the vehicle after searching his office from where "incriminating" documents were recovered.

Saransh Bhawsar, a resident of Maharashtra's Dhule district and former owner of the Mercedes car, told a TV channel that he had sold his vehicle last month through an online portal and claimed he did not know the person who purchased it.

Bhawsar also said he does not know Waze and heard his name on Tuesday, after coming to know about the case.

He said so far, the NIA or the police have not approached him, but he will fully cooperate with the investigation agency to provide documents and detailed information about the car which he had sold.

The man also said he does not have any connection with the case.

Bhawsar said though he does not own the car now, he got phone calls from people who knew him, after the vehicle was seized by the NIA.

Waze, who was arrested by the NIA on March 13, was attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai police's crime branch till recently.

Its is located in the police commissioner's office compound in south Mumbai.

The NIA on Tuesday said its team recovered some "incriminating" documents and electronic evidence such as laptop, iPad and mobile phones from Waze's office there.

A black Mercedes car, which was being used by Waze, was also seized from a parking lot near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Rs 5 lakh in cash, a note-counting machine, two number plates and some clothes were recovered from it, NIA's Inspector General Anil Shukla said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mercedes car Ambani bomb scare Sachin Waze NIA
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp