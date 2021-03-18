STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

36,39,989 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra till March 17

The state Health Minister has requested the central government to grant permission to 367 hospitals in Maharashtra to carry out vaccinations.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A total of 36,39,989 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state till March 17, the Maharashtra government said in a statement on Thursday.

Yesterday, 2,74,037 people (2,22,771 Covishield and 51266 Covaxin) were vaccinated in 2908 sessions, the state government further said.

Among the districts with the most number of active COVID-19 cases, 9081 people were vaccinated in Mumbai on Wednesday, 19085 people were vaccinated in Nagpur, 22339 in Pune, 22339 in Thane, 7120 in Amravati, 12264 in Jalgaon, 13331 in Nashik and 7731 were vaccinated in Aurangabad, as per the data of the state health department.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on March 16 and gave a letter to Principal Secretary Rajesh Bhushan requesting the Union Health Ministry to provide 20 lakh vaccine doses per week to Maharashtra.

"Currently, we are aiming to vaccinate three lakh people every day, for which we will need about 2 million doses every week. We have informed the Union Health Ministry," Tope had said.

He had further said, "So far, those who are eligible for vaccination, such as Healthcare workers, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years and people with co-morbidities above the age of 45 years, are 1.77 crores. To give them both first and second doses, around 2 crore doses of vaccine are required. We have conveyed this to the Union Health Ministry."

The state Health Minister further requested the Central Government to grant permission to 367 hospitals in Maharashtra to carry out vaccinations.

"But only 209 hospitals have been recognised so far. About 150 hospitals have not been recognised. At present, according to the policy of the Central Government, only hospitals with a capacity of 100 beds or more can be turned into a vaccination centre," the minister had said.

"We have requested that hospitals which can complete the process of vaccination as per the standards should be considered eligible to carry out vaccination even if they have a capacity of 50 beds. This will allow the vaccination drive to be completed faster and in a better manner", he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra vaccination drive COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra Maharashtra health department Covishield Covaxin
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp