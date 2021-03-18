STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal got 52.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, 30.89 lakh used, say Health Ministry sources

The Centre regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and Union Territories as well as their consumption and requirement on a daily basis, an official said.

Published: 18th March 2021 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal has been supplied with over 52.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, of which 30.89 lakh have been used, sources in the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference in reply to a query referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's reported allegation about inadequate vaccine supply.

The Centre regularly monitors the availability of vaccine supply in all states and Union Territories as well as their consumption and requirement on a daily basis, he said.

According to sources in the health ministry, over 52,90,770 vaccines doses have been supplied to West Bengal so far, of which 30,89,356 have been used.

"A total of 7.54 crore vaccine doses have been made available by the Central government to different states till now. After this, if someone states that the country is not being given priority then that is completely baseless and deprived of facts," Bhushan said.

At an election rally in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Wednesday, Banerjee alleged that though she wants to vaccinate the people of the state against COVID-19 free of cost, the Centre was not allowing her.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp