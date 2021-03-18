Bengal polls: BJP names candidates for four seats for third phase

By PTI

KOLKATA: The BJP on Wednesday released the names of four candidates for the third phase of West Bengal assembly elections, with actor Paapia Adhikari finding a place in the list.

The central election committee of the BJP named former Congress leader Anupam Ghosh, who joined the saffron party a couple of years ago, as its candidate for the Jagatballavpur constituency in Howrah.

While Adhikari will contest from the Uluberia Dakshin seat in Howrah district, Chandan Mandal and Bidhan Parui are the saffron party's choice for Baruipur Purba and Falta respectively in South 24 Parganas district, the BJP said.

Barring these four seats, the party has declared candidates in other constituencies going to polls in the third phase.