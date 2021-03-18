STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls: ISF fields candidates from across religions, castes

Simul Soren, president of the ISF, said the party represents the interests of the Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif waving the flag of the newly-floated Indian Secular Front at Hooghly on Thursday.

Islamic cleric Abbas Siddiqui of Furfura Sharif waving the flag of the newly-floated Indian Secular Front at Hooghly. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The ISF, led by Furfura Sharif's influential cleric Abbas Siddiqui, has fielded candidates cutting across religions and castes for the West Bengal assembly elections, in a bid to prove its secular credentials.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress have accused the newly floated political outfit of being a party playing the minority card.

Of the 21 candidates the Indian Secular Front has so far announced as part of its share of seats in the alliance with the Left Front and the Congress, 10 are either Hindu or belong to Adivasi communities, while the rest are Muslims.

Simul Soren, president of the ISF, said the party represents the interests of the Dalits, Adivasis and OBCs, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

The BJP and the TMC alleged that the Left Front and the Congress have shed their secular credentials by entering into an alliance with the party floated by the 34-year-old cleric of Muslim shrine Furfura Sharif in Hooghly district.

Denying that the ISF is a communal party, a CPI(M) leader said, "The Siddiqui-led outfit has pledged to fight for the rights of the backward and downtrodden people of the society." He asserted that his newly floated political outfit will prove to be the 'kingmaker' in the state which roughly has 30 per cent Muslim voters.

Siddiqui had rejected as baseless the accusation that he has entered the electoral arena to cut into the TMC's Muslim vote base, assiduously nurtured by Mamata Banerjee.

"In the last 10 year, the TMC government has only fooled the Muslims and Dalits.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done nothing for them," Siddiqui had told PTI in a recent interview.

"We are not here only to seek Muslim votes but also backward community votes," the ISF boss said.

Soren is contesting from Haripal, while the party has fielded Milan Mandi, Bikram Chatterjee, Gauranga Das, Sanchay Sarkar and Anup Mandal among the Hindu and Adivasi candidates.

Sirajuddin Gaji, Sheikh Sabbir, Faisal Khan Abbasuddin Khan, Pirzada B Amin and Md Mostaquim are among the 11 ISF candidates from the Muslim community.

The party has fielded Siddiqui's younger brother Naushad Siddiqui from Bhangar constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

The Left Front has given the ISF 30 seats from its kitty, while the Congress has agreed to offer it seven constituencies from which the grand old party fought in the 2016 elections.

Polls to the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held between March 27 and April 29.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Furfura Sharif Abbas Siddiqui BJP Indian Secular Front Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections Bengal Polls Simul Soren
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp