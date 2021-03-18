BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma cremated with state honours in Himachal Pradesh

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi, was cremated with full state honours at Machhayal village in Mandi district on Thursday.

His son Shanti Swaroop Sharma lit the pyre. A number of people, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, attended the funeral.

Thakur also visited Sharma's native village Jalpehar near Jogindernagar in Mandi district to express his condolences with his family members.

He prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg, MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Jawahar Thakur and Prakash Rana and Vice Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti also attended the funeral.

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019, respectively.