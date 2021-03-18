STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma cremated with state honours in Himachal Pradesh

His son Shanti Swaroop Sharma lit the pyre. A number of people, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, attended the funeral.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma

BJP MP from Mandi Ram Swaroop Sharma. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Ram Swaroop Sharma, who was found hanging from the ceiling in his official residence in New Delhi, was cremated with full state honours at Machhayal village in Mandi district on Thursday.

His son Shanti Swaroop Sharma lit the pyre. A number of people, including Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, attended the funeral.

Thakur also visited Sharma's native village Jalpehar near Jogindernagar in Mandi district to express his condolences with his family members.

He prayed to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg, MP and BJP State President Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, MLA Vinod Kumar, Hira Lal, Jawahar Thakur and Prakash Rana and Vice Chairman of the State Finance Commission Satpal Singh Satti also attended the funeral.

Sixty-two-year-old Sharma had been suffering from various ailments.

Born at Jalpehar village in Mandi district on June 10, 1958, Sharma was a two-time MP.

He was elected to the 16th and 17th Lok Sabha from Mandi parliamentary constituency in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Swaroop Sharma
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp