Five killed, 46 injured as mini-truck overturns in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

MANDLA: Five people were killed and 46 others injured after a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on Thursday, a police official said.

The accident took place near Potla village around 11 am when the victims were on their way back to Dev Dongri village from Chandera after the wedding, district Superintendent of Police Yashpal Singh Parihar said.

The deceased included two women and three men, the official said. The injured persons were referred to hospitals in Mandla and neighbouring Jabalpur, he said.