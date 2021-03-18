STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

From aircraft to submarines, Navy takes local route to boost operation capacity

The government admitted delays into the delivery process and also informed about delays in delivery of the submarines being constructed in Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

The fifth scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 during its launch in Arabian Sea waters by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Indian Navy has gone for local to boost the country’s maritime operational capacity.  

There have been orders placed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for fixed wing aircraft and rotary wing helicopters. Shripad Naik, Minister of State (MoS), Defence said on Wednesday: “Indian Navy has placed orders for Aircraft 12 Dorniers, 16 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH MK III), 8 Chetak helicopters by (HAL).”

MoS Defence was replying in Lok Sabha to a question asked by Ravindra Kushwaha, MP from Salempur in UP.  

The minister admitted delays into the delivery process and also informed about delays in delivery of the submarines being constructed in Mazgaon Dockyard Limited (MDL), Mumbai.

“Six Scorpene class submarines are built by Mazagon Dock and Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) under Project-75,” the minister said. He added there have been delays in the projects. The pandemic has further impacted the delivery schedule.

Aircraft deliveries have been delayed due to supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and delays in submarine delivery have been caused due to defects observed during trials.

“In the interest of national security, details cannot be divulged,” Naik.

“However, the existing submarine fleet is being maintained combat worthy through life extensions and modernization/ upgradation.”

Indian Navy has been facing issues of obsolescence in underwater combat capabilities.  Projects 75 and 75 (India) will plug this gap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Navy Make in India Atmanirbhar Bharat Advanced Light Helicopters Dorniers
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp