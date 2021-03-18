Haryana passes Bill to recover damages after violent protests

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Assembly on Thursday passed a Bill that will allow authorities to recover compensation from violent protesters for causing damage to public property. The Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property during Disturbance to Public Order Bill, 2021 was tabled in the House three days back and was passed after an hour-long discussion.

The Bill provides for recovery of damages to property caused during disturbances to public order by an assembly, lawful or unlawful, including riots and violent disorder. A ‘claims tribunal’ can be set up to assess damage to public property and fix liability. The collector can order the attachment of property or bank accounts of anyone asked by the tribunal to pay compensation.

Home Minister Anil Vij countering the Opposition said, “We are not bringing this Bill against people’s democratic right to hold a protest. They said we are bringing this for farmers’ agitation, but there is no connection.” Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also sought its withdrawal. He said, “Peaceful protest is every citizen’s right. There are already legal provisions pertaining to damage caused to property. What about the responsibility of the police in not being able to control law and order?’’

Slamming the government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “The bill itself is law imposing and puts a permanent ban on every person or group who speaks, thinks, protests and states the flaws and mistakes of state government. Not only does this violate the fundamental rights enshrined in Article 19 of the Constitution, but it also reflects the mentality and frustration of the BJP-JJP government that it is scared of the people of Haryana.’’