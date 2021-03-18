STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India at forefront of global efforts to forge decisive response to COVID: Prez Kovind

He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these four countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

Published: 18th March 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic wellbeing.

Addressing an event, he said under the government's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as the "Pharmacy of the World".

Kovind accepted credentials from Ambassador/High Commissioners of the Republic of Fiji, Dominican Republic, Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in the virtual ceremony, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Those who presented their credentials were Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji, David Emmanuel Puig Buchel, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Farid Mamundzay, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Charrandass Persaud, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the president conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment.

He said India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these four countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

The president also thanked their governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront of the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being, the statement said.

In their remarks, the Ambassadors/High Commissioners highlighted the excellent relations their countries share with India and conveyed the resolve of their leaderships to take them further.

"Ambassadors/High Commissioners also thanked the Government of India for their continued development assistance and support in capacity-building across diverse areas," it said.

They also expressed their gratitude to India for its humanitarian gesture of supplying COVID-19 vaccines to their countries, the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Nath Kovind
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp