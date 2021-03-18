STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW | India, Finland working towards common green goals: Envoy

Finnish envoy Ritva Koukku-Ronde spoke to this daily on India-Finland summit and other issues.

Published: 18th March 2021 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Pushkar Banakar
Express News Service

Finnish envoy Ritva Koukku-Ronde spoke to this daily on India-Finland summit and other issues. Excerpts:

Finnish PM Sanna Marin speaks about the MoU signed between the ministries of environment of the two countries and called for its early implementation. How is the implementation of the MoU coming along?

Within the auspices of the MoU, we can together address issues such as biodiversity loss, land-use change, freshwater and ocean degradation, deforestation, desertification, pollution and climate change.

For example, there is excellent cooperation on meteorology and monitoring between the relevant authorities.

Both our countries are committed to build back better and greener from the COVID-19 pandemic, and as Prime Minister Marin said, the MoU is an important tool to ensure we do just that.

PM Narendra Modi has urged Finland to join the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and other similar institutions to share its expertise... 

Finland is one of the world leaders in the utilisation of renewable sources of energy. We aim to be carbon neutral by 2035 and the first fossil-free advanced economy.

The International Solar Alliance and the Coalition on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are important initiatives, as we see close international cooperation as the only way to meet the IPCC target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees, and to address the adverse effects of climate change. We welcome the universalisation of membership in the ISA. We also support the EU’s intention to join CDRI.

PM Modi listed out sectors where the countries have strong cooperation. How are the two looking to strengthen the cooperation?

There are sectors where Finland and India have strong cooperation. To take it to the next level, the PMs announced several initiatives at the meeting.

