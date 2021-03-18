STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Opening car door out of courtesy is not part of mandate: Newly-appointed DG on CRPF jawan opening Ranaut's door

"The motive behind the opening door is to see when it is right for the VIP to move out (of the vehicle), It's part of VIP security," the DG said when asked about the incident.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to an incident in which a CRPF commando opened Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's car door, newly appointed Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Kuldiep Singh said that opening the doors of the car out of courtesy by a CRPF commando is not in the mandate but if it is done as part of security, it should be done.

But the DG said he is not aware of the incident has he took charge only yesterday.

"It depends whether one opens door or not. The motive behind the opening door is to see when it is right for the VIP to move out (of the vehicle), It's part of VIP security," the DG said when asked about the incident.

The DG said he is not aware of the facts of this matter but in general, "Opening doors of the car out of courtesy isn't in the mandate but if being done as part of security it's important and should be done."

CRPF provides security to 69 VVIPs who include Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Also, CRPF is giving security to 13 people in view of the West Bengal Elections.

The force last year created a separate wing for VVIP security.

It happened months after taking over the security of VVIPs like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul Gandhi and others.

The wing functions from Delhi and an Inspector General Officer handles it.

The CRPF had asked for a separate VIP sector headquarter and a range along with a training centre in its proposal. 

