PM Modi meets kin of BJP workers killed in violent incidents in West Bengal

The Prime Minister was addressing a political rally in West Bengal's Purulia ahead of the state assembly elections.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:15 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the family members of the BJP workers who were killed, in Purulia on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the family members of the BJP workers who were killed, in Purulia on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

PURULIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the kin of Bharatiya Janata Party workers who were killed in several violent incidents that took place in West Bengal.

PM Modi during the rally accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government of crime, violence and corruption, questioned her governance and assured the people of the poll-bound state of West Bengal that rule of law will be re-established in the state as soon as the BJP government is elected to power.

He said, "Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe. Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Comments

