STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajya Sabha passes bill to raise FDI in insurance

Minister Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

Published: 18th March 2021 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

MPs at Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi(YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha on Thursday approved a bill to raise the foreign investment limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying while control will go to foreign companies, the majority of directors and key management persons will be resident Indians who will be covered by law of the land.

"The laws of the land are fairly mature. They can control every operation which happens in this country. (No one can) take it (money) away and make us sit and watch," she said replying to a debate on the bill.

Giving out reasons for the decision to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit, she said insurance companies are facing liquidity pressure and the higher limit would help meet the growing capital requirement.

On change of definition of 'control' of the insurance company with the hike in FDI limit, she said control means right to appoint a majority of directors, control the management of policy decisions including by virtue of their shareholding or management right or shareholder agreements or voting agreements.

By raising the FDI limit to 74 per cent, the current provision of control being vested with Indian companies had to be dropped.

But conditions have been attached to the control.

"Majority of directors in the board and key management persons to be resident Indians which means every law of the land will be applicable on them. And a specific percentage of the profits is to be retained as general reserves. It cannot be (taken away)," she said.

These conditions, she said, should remove doubts that higher FDI would bring colonialism.

Replying to a debate on the Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2021, Sitharaman said India received FDI worth Rs 26,000 crore in the insurance sector after 2015 when the foreign investment limit was raised to 49 per cent from 24 per cent.

The bill to hike the FDI limit in insurance, she said, was been brought after extensive consultations by sector regulator IRDAI.

The bill, which will now go to the Lok Sabha for approval, was passed by voice vote after opposition Congress and other parties staged a walkout in protest of the bill.

They had forced four brief adjournments of the proceedings when the bill was taken up for discussion over their demand for it being referred to a Select Committee of the House for greater scrutiny.

The bill seeks to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent.

The announcement regarding it was made by the minister while presenting the Union Budget on February 1.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in life and general insurance stands at 49 per cent, with ownership and management control with Indians.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI insurance Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp