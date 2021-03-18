STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC to hear on March 24 plea against opening of window for sale of electoral bonds

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took note of the submission of an NGO that its plea be heard urgently.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear on March 24 a fresh plea seeking a direction to the Centre and others to not open any further window for sale of  electoral bonds during pendency of a PIL pertaining to funding of political parties and alleged lack of transparency in their accounts.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took note of the submission of an NGO that its plea be heard urgently.

The hearing assume significance as it would take place ahead of assembly polls in several states including West Bengal.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, said for the last two years, the PIL has not been listed for hearing.

The Reserve Bank of India and the Election Commission have said that illicit monies are being transacted which is also detrimental to the economy, the lawyer said, adding that on April 1, the bonds will be issued and hence, the case needed an urgent hearing.

The bench asked Bhushan whether the plea for stay on the electoral bond scheme has been rejected earlier by the court.

It has not been rejected "in clear terms" as the apex court had earlier asked the political parties to submit their account statements to the poll panel in sealed covers, Bhushan replied.

Since then several developments have taken place and it has been said that the electoral bonds allow transactions of illicit money, he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that Attorney General K K Venugopal would appear in the case.

The bench fixed the fresh plea, filed in the pending PIL, for hearing on next Wednesday.

The NGO, in its fresh plea, has claimed that there is a serious apprehension that any further sale of electoral bonds before the upcoming assembly elections, including in West Bengal and Assam, would further "increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies".

On January 20 last year, the apex court had refused to grant interim stay on the 2018 Electoral Bonds Scheme and sought responses of the Centre and the Election Commission on an interim application by the NGO seeking stay on the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Electoral Bonds Association for Democratic Reforms
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp