Spike in COVID-19 cases force Madhya Pradesh to ban Holi fairs, Rangpanchami Gers and Bhagoria fairs

Keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal and Indore, night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) was imposed in both the cities by the state government from Wednesday night.

Published: 18th March 2021 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Eyeing to prevent fast spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned fairs and processions, including the world famous Rangpanchami Ger and the colourful Bhagoria fair of tribal districts.

According to an official statement of the state government, all kinds of community programs and fairs during the coming festive season, including Holi fairs and processions, Rangpanchami Ger (including Indore’s world famous Ger) and the Bhagoria fairs in tribal areas have been banned to control spread of COVID-19 infection.

Rangpanchami Gers are the prime feature of Rangpanchami festival in most parts of MP, particularly Malwa-Nimar region, which includes Indore also. On the other hand Bhagoria fairs mark the start of Holi in tribal areas of MP’s Malwa-Nimar region.

The Bhopal district administration too issued directions banning fairs and processions during the coming festive season to prevent further spread of the fatal infection.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded on Wednesday ongoing activities for Covid vaccination and the progress made in this direction in Madhya Pradesh. At the virtual meeting with chief ministers of states, which was attended by MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also, the PM expressed concern over the high COVID-19 positivity rate in Maharashtra and adjoining MP.

In related development, keeping in mind the rise in COVID-19 cases in Bhopal and Indore, night curfew (10 pm to 6 am) was imposed in both the cities by the state government from Wednesday night. Further, commercial establishments will be closed from 10 pm to 6 am in eight other cities, which have been witnessing major spurt in cases.

Meanwhile, the state reported 832 new cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours. Indore reported 232 cases, while Bhopal reported 196 cases and Jabalpur 72 cases. The daily positivity rate, however, declined slightly from 5.2 percent to 4.8 percent.  

