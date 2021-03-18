STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC pushed us away to give an edge to Abhishek Banerjee, says Sisir Adhikari

An ardent Trinamool man, Adhikari said he is shocked that his family has been driven out of TMC to give an edge to 'Bhaipo' (Mamata's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Benerjee).

Published: 18th March 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Putting rest to speculation of his joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sisir Adhikari, veteran Trinamool Congress on Wednesday said that he is ready to join the party if his son, Suvendu Adhikari, BJP's candidate from Nandigram asks him to. He alleged that his family has been driven out of TMC to give an edge to 'Bhaipo' (Mamata's nephew Abhishek Benerjee).

"Wherever my son decides, I will go there," said senior Adhikari while speaking to ANI.

An ardent Trinamool man, Adhikari said he is shocked that his family has been driven out of TMC to give an edge to 'Bhaipo' (Mamata's nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Benerjee).

"I am not a man to go there. We are TMC people. They pushed us away. From last December, we have been abused. I am very much shocked at how the party treated us. She (Mamata Banerjee) has targeted Suvendu to highlight Bhaipo. I will campaign for him," said Adhikari.

"My sons would know whether I would join BJP or not. I will support my son. If they ask me to go to PM Narendra Modi's meeting, I would go. I will join if they ask me," he said.

Suvendu Adhikari, former TMC Minister is contesting against Banerjee in Nandigram, the seat going to voting on April 1.

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, Sisir Adhikari said that the chief minister cannot claim the legacy of Nandigram as it was him and his family who fought the Nandigram battle.

"We brought Mamata Banerjee from Bhawanipore to Nandigram," said the TMC leader. He also attacked Banerjee for spreading lies about her leg injury.

Responding to Banerjee's claim that BJP has caused the injury and that earlier it was TMC now it is BJP who is attacking her, Adhikari said, "Can she open her bandage and show it to people of Nandigram. Can she show X-ray report and apologise to people of Nandigram."

"Does a mother or sister show her leg uncovered like this? Sharam Nahi hai (does not she have any shame) I respected her for what she had done. But today I am shocked. How far you can go for politics," said Adhikari.

The TMC chief on March 10, had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sisir Adhikari Abhishek Banerjee TMC Trinamool Congress Suvendu Adhikari
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK president MK Stalin inked a poll pact with six seats at DMK headquarters. (Photo | EPS)
Caste Discrimination still exists in Tamil Nadu: DMK ally VCK's spokesperson R Vikraman
Anupam Kher. (Meghana Sastry | Express Photo)
I have not taken a holiday for 36 years: Anupam Kher
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp