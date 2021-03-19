STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AICTE's move not to make Maths, Physics mandatory for engineering courses 'disastrous': V K Saraswat

The Niti member said both these subjects are the major building blocks for any engineering education.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat

NITI Aayog member VK Saraswat (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The AICTE's decision not to make Mathematics and Physics mandatory for students who want to enrol for engineering courses will be "disastrous" and further "deteriorate" the standard of education, Niti Aayog member V K Saraswat said on Friday.

He said both these subjects are the major building blocks for any engineering education.

"Even engineering disciplines like biomedical engineering and biotechnology also need the knowledge of Maths and Physics. In the name of flexibility to reduce the standards of students entering the engineering field would be disastrous because then the students will not be able to pick up the basic engineering education," the senior scientist told PTI.

The AICTE last week said Physics, Chemistry and Maths will continue to be important subjects in engineering courses and it is not mandatory for state governments or institutions to offer these courses to students who have not studied them in class 12.

It said students opting for streams like Biotechnology, Textile or Agriculture Engineering will have an option to not study these subjects in class 12.

"The decision taken by the AICTE will further deteriorate the standards of education," Saraswat, who is a Member (Science) in the Niti Aayog, said.

Earlier, he was also the Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO).

"Decision to make Physics and Maths education not essential for entrance in engineering streams will very adversely impact the already dwindling standards of engineering education in the country.

Need for a rethink and due diligence at wider platform @AICTE_INDIA @PMOIndia @MHRD," Saraswat had earlier tweeted.

He said that he has conveyed his concerns to Principal Scientific Advisor K VijayRaghavan.

The AICTE's move met with criticism from several quarters.

In response, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe said it was in receipt of many representations from the industry as well as student community to give an option to pursue technical courses such as Agriculture, Biotechnology, Information Technology, Electronics to students who did not have prior electives of Physics and Maths at class-level but had studied relevant portions of the same to a certain desired extent.

Considering the need to develop a multi-disciplinary outlook amongst the students, it was imperative to redefine the entry barriers for pursuing higher education in the domains of Engineering and Technology, he said.

"This is totally in line with the philosophy of the new National Education Policy (NEP) in terms of flexibility and multi-disciplinary courses, innovation.

Hence, the Council reiterates and hereby also places on record that it has neither diluted nor removed the elementary subjects of Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry for pursuing the technical programmes under Engineering and Technology domain, which inter-alia shall continue to be academically delivered while undergoing the curriculum," he said.

Sahasrabudhe was also imperative to mention that it is an option given by the Council, which is not binding on the states or universities, and for various entrance exams such as Joint Entrance Examination, CET, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said.

He added that they may continue to hold the entrance exams in Physics, Chemistry and Maths as is being done now and gradually decide to conduct exam in other subjects later after discussing and taking decisions in the university senates, academic councils and state level committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NITI Aayog VK Saraswat
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp