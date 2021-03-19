STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambani security scare: Forensic team from Pune visits NIA's Mumbai office

The NIA has so far seized five vehicles- the Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes cars and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Published: 19th March 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

NIA officers investigate Sachin Vaze's Mercedes car, in connection with a probe into the recovery of explosives from a car parked near Mukesh Ambanis house. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A six-member team of Pune's forensic science laboratory (FSL) on Friday reached the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) office in Mumbai in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

The forensic experts from Pune reached the NIA office in two cars, he said.

However, the exact reason behind their visit is not yet clear.

The FSL based in Mumbai's Kalina is already examining the Scorpio car in which explosives were found near Ambani's multi-story house on February 25.

The same lab is also analyzing the viscera samples of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of that SUV.

Hiran was found dead in a creek on March 5.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in the explosives-laden SUV case.

Following his arrest last Saturday, the state government has suspended him.

The NIA has so far seized five vehicles- the Scorpio, an Innova, two Mercedes cars and a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Vaze, an "encounter specialist", has also been facing heat in the murder case of Hiran, which is being probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Hiran's wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ambani security scare NIA Sachin Vaze Mukhesh AMbani Ambani bomb scare
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp