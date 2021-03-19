STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arunachal Pradesh reports one new COVID-19 case, tally reaches 16,842

Published: 19th March 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 testing | PTI

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 16,842 as one more person tested positive for the virus, a senior health department official said here on Friday.

An Army jawan tested positive for the virus at Dahung military hospital in West Kameng district through rapid antigen test and is asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

A total of 16,783 people have recovered from the disease so far in the state, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active COVID-19 cases, while 56 people have died due to the contagion so far, the SSO said.

The recovery rate and positivity rate in the state currently stand at 99.64 per cent and 0.018 per cent, respectively, he said.

West Kameng, Changlang and Papumpare districts now have one active COVID-19 case each.

Altogether, 4,11,177 samples have been tested so far, including 302 on Thursday, Dr Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 61,063 people, including 3,618 on Thursday have been inoculated in the state so far since the vaccination drive began in January this year.

TAGS
Arunachal Pradesh Coronavirus COVID-19 Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus
