Bihar govt cancels leaves of doctors, health workers till April 5

Nitish Kumar, following the interaction of PM Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation, said the state government had decided to increase the number of daily COVID tests.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish KumarBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Bihar Health Department on Friday cancelled the leaves of all doctors and health workers till April 5.

This order has come into force with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, following the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers on the COVID-19 situation, said the state government had decided to increase the number of daily COVID-19 tests.

"The PM held a meeting with all CMs today on the COVID-19 situation. Bihar government is alert. We will soon hold a meeting with all districts. It has been decided to take the number of daily tests to 70,000 again," Kumar had told the media persons here.

"The situation in Bihar is under control but we should be careful. I will hold a meeting at the district-level in two days regarding the COVID situation in Bihar," he had added.

Meanwhile, India has reported 39,726 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,654 recoveries and 154 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 3,93,39,817 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered till 8 am on Friday in what is billed as the largest vaccination drive in the world. 

