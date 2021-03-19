STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bombay HC says police do not seem to have any substantial evidence against Arnab Goswami in TRP case

The government must be reasonable and if police did not find anything incriminating against Goswami and others, it must accept it and make a statement to the effect, the court said.

Published: 19th March 2021 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:09 AM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV editor-in chief Arnab Goswami (File Photo| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday said that even after three months' probe Mumbai Police did not seem to have anything "on record" to make Republic TV editor- in-chief Arnab Goswami and other employees of ARG Outlier Media accused in the TRP scam case.

A bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale also asked the Maharashtra government when the probe will be over.

The government must be reasonable and if police did not find anything incriminating against Goswami and others, it must accept it and make a statement to the effect, the court said.

"The investigation is going on for the last three months.

We don't see anything that has surfaced on record to arraign the petitioners as accused," the bench said.

The observations came after Chief Public Prosecutor Deeps Thakare informed that the police was still collecting evidence in the case, and wanted to continue the investigation against ARG Outlier Media, the company that runs Republic TV channels, and Goswami.

The court, however, said a probe can not go on "forever".

"ED, CBI, state police, all should act with reasonableness, objective assessment.

.

.

They should not appear to be another form of trouble," it said.

The high court was hearing final arguments on pleas filed by Goswami and ARG Outlier Media seeking several reliefs in the TRP scam case.

Petitioners' lawyer, senior advocate Ashok Mundargi told the HC that the Mumbai police's crime branch was dragging out the probe, without naming Goswami and other employees of ARG as accused but merely naming them as suspects in the chargesheet.

At this the bench said the state must make clear how long was the police likely to take to complete its probe.

"At which point will your officer say that there is reason to believe that there is reason to arrest (Goswami and other employees)?" the bench asked.

"You cannot have it both ways.

You cannot not make them accused and then say you have evidence.

If you have evidence make them accused so that they know what kind of relief can be granted against them," it said.

The HC, at the same time, also clarified that it had not formed any opinion about the case.

"Don't misunderstand.

We have not formed our opinion at all," it said.

Among other things, ARG Outlier Media and Goswami have sought protection from coercive action such as arrest, and quashing of the FIR against them.

They have also demanded transfer of the probe to the CBI or any other "independent agency".

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether FIR can be quashed when the probe is ongoing and petitioners are yet to be named as accused.

The hearing will continue on Monday.

Earlier, the police had denied petitioners' allegation that the probe was a political vendetta against Republic TV for its political coverage.

There was evidence to show that Goswami had connived with senior officials of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) to rig the TRP of Republic TV, police alleged.

The Republic TV has denied any wrongdoing.

PTI AYA GK KRK KRK 03182319 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arnab goswami TRP case
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp