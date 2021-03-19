STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi HC refuses to put stay on ED summon to Mehbooba Mufti

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED and Union of India, submitted that Mehbooba Mufti has to appear before the agencies.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

mehbooba mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo |PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant a stay on the fresh Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice issued against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti in a money-laundering matter.

Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh, while posting the matter for April 16 for further hearing, asked the respondents to file a compilation of related judgements.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED and Union of India, submitted that Mehbooba Mufti has to appear before the agencies.

According to the ED, Mehbooba Mufti has been served with a fresh notice seeking her presence on March 22 before the agency.

PDP Leader approached the Delhi HC against the summons in the money laundering matter.

Mufti has also challenged the constitutional vires of section 50, and any incidental provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). Senior Advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan has appeared for Mufti in the court.

Mehbooba Mufti, after receiving the notice of summon, had tweeted that "GOI's tactics to intimidate and browbeat political opponents to make them toe their line has become tediously predictable.They don't want us to raise questions about its punitive actions and policies. Such short-sighted scheming will not work".

Section 50 of the PMLA empowers the 'authorities' (officers of the Enforcement Directorate), to summon any person to give evidence or produce records. All persons summoned are bound to answer questions put to them, and to produce the documents as required by the ED officers, failing which they can be penalised under the PMLA.

Mufti's petition stated that she has not been informed she is being summoned either as an accused or as a witness. She has also not been informed of what she is being summoned in connection with.

Plea added that the petitioner (Mehbooba Mufti) is not the subject of investigation, nor is she an accused, in any of the scheduled offences under the PMLA, to the best of her knowledge.

The petitioner also wrote a letter to the ED pointing to the roving nature of the inquiry undertaken in the case thus far and that in the event of she being questioned, she will insist on the legitimacy of the process.

"As a responsible member of society, the petitioner is always ready and willing to aid the process of law. However, it is equally her duty to bring to the notice of this Court, deviations from due process in legislative and executive acts. The petitioner apprehended that the 'Impugned Summons' is a means of bringing undue pressure and harassment upon her and therefore, the petitioner wishes to assert her constitutional rights in this regard," read the petition.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti money landering case Delhi High Court Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp