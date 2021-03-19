STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India crosses 4-crore vaccination doses figure

1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:L India has scaled a landmark peak in its fight against COVID-19 with the total doses administered in the country having crossed 4 crore till Friday evening, the Union health ministry said.

A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till Friday 7pm.

As many as 18,16,161 people were vaccinated during the day.

The total figure includes 76,86,920 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 47,69,469 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 79,10,529 frontline workers (FLWs) who have been administered the first dose and 23,16,922 FLWs who have been given the second dose.

Besides, 1,53,78,622 beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 30,93,516 individuals aged 45 to 60 with specific co-morbidities have taken the first dose.

"Total 18,16,161 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Friday, the sixty-third day of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

  "Out of which 16,43,357 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,72,804 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine as per the provisional report," the ministry said adding final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The 16,43,357 figure includes 12,00,856 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 3,13,518 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities.

  The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

