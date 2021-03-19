STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India using more vaccine doses at home, here are the numbers

Government has supplied 75 million doses to states so far while 59 million doses have been exported or donated 
 

Published: 19th March 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Vaccination

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The concerns that India is sending more Covid-19 vaccine doses outside than using them at home may be unfounded as the government has supplied 75 million doses to states so far while 59 million doses have been exported or donated. 

However, there is still not enough supply to allow vaccination of all above 45 years as demanded by some states. As per Union Ministry of Health, 7.54 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been supplied so far.  The country has supplied 59 million doses of these two vaccines as part of the individual agreement by the vaccine makers, an international agreement involving the WHO or vaccine diplomacy by India. 

“As of now we are in a comfortable situation for the national vaccination drive but we will definitely need faster supply of vaccines as it picks up pace,” a senior health ministry official said.  States like West Bengal and Rajasthan, have complained about inadequate availability of vaccines.

The Centre has maintained that there is no supply issue but sources in the National Expert Group on Covid-19 Vaccine Administration told this newspaper that a plan to include all above 50 years in the vaccination coverage had been delayed, precisely for this reason.

“As the drive has picked up now and daily vaccination numbers have even crossed 2-3 million mark on certain days, we definitely need a bigger stock before the coverage criteria is further relaxed,” said a member of the committee.

It is for this reason, possibly, that only five million doses out of ten million doses agreed- to be sent to the UK by the Serum Institute of India which is manufacturing Covid19 vaccine by AstraZeneca-Oxford University under the brand name of Covishield, has been supplied.

“Five million doses had been delivered a few weeks ago to the UK and we will try to supply more later, based on the current situation and the requirement for the government immunisation programme in India,” said the company.

Punjab extends night curfew in nine districts
Warning of several more tough measures and restrictions over the next few days, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on Thursday announced a two-hour extension in the night curfew in the nine worst affected districts. Night curfew will now be in place from 9 pm to 5 am, instead of 11 pm to 5 am, in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Ropar. All these districts are reporting more than 100 Coivid cases daily.

The announcement came as daily cases shot up to 2,039 with 35 deaths on Wednesday. The CM said Covid situation was critical and that he was going to be tough.  Several other stringent measures, including restrictions on gatherings, will be announced after discussions with the state government’s expert Covid team, he said. Whether these will include restrictions on political gatherings was also something that will be decided as per the team’s advice, he added.

Airlines start to act against mask violators
Amid rising Covid-19 cases, airlines have started acting against those passengers who are refusing to wear masks in the flights as per recent guidelines issued by the aviation regulator. Indigo, Air Asia and Alliance Air have acted against eight such travellers in the last few days. As per recent guidelines by the DGCA, strict action will be taken against those passengers who refuse to wear masks. Such passengers can be put on the no-fly list or in harsher situations be even handed over to the security officials. Officials said that DGCA is monitoring and airlines have been asked to take appropriate actions for not following rules.

35,871 New cases in 24 hrs

140  Tests per day

No of tests done  23 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin Covishield COVID vaccine Coronavirus vaccination
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp