STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra ATS to seek Sachin Waze's custody for probe into Mansukh Hiran death case

As per sources, the ATS will oppose the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Waze in Thane Sessions Court today.

Published: 19th March 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Police officer Sachin Waze being taken to court in Mumbai |Pti

Police officer Sachin Waze being taken to court in Mumbai |Pti

By ANI

MUMBAI: After the National Investigation Agency (NIA), now the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) will be seeking custody of Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, in connection with the investigation into the Mansukh Hiran death case, top sources of ATS confirmed.

As per sources, the ATS will oppose the anticipatory bail application of Sachin Waze in Thane Sessions Court today.

Waze had moved Thane Sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

Meanwhile, the NIA on Wednesday confirmed that the person, seen in a CCTV grab walking near Mukesh Ambani's residence on the night of February 25 when an explosive-laden vehicle was found, was Sachin Waze.

NIA was investigating a CCTV visual that surfaced on Monday showing a person walking near Ambani's residence, on the night an explosive-laden vehicle was found, wearing what initially seemed like a PPE (Personal protective equipment).

ALSO READ | Mansukh Hiran's diatom test report suggests he was alive when he fell in water: Official

Waze was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at the Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in the death case of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found on Carmichael Raod outside Antilia on February 25.

Hiren was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

Waze was sent to NIA custody till March 25 on Sunday. He had on Saturday moved an anticipatory bail application at Thane District and Sessions Court.

The matter briefly came up for hearing on March 12 but the court refused to give Waze interim relief and issued notice to the state government and posted the matter for hearing on March 19. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mansukh Hiran death case National Investigation Agency Sachin Waze
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp