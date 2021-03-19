NSA slapped on man held for spitting on dough while making rotis in UP

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against cook Naushad, who was arrested for spitting on the dough while making rotis at a wedding function in the Meerut district last month.

The process of NSA was completed by the police on Thursday and the file was sent to DM for approval on Thursday.

Naushad was arrested after a video clip showing his disgusting and unhygienic act went viral on social media. The video, shot by one of the guests at the wedding at Aroma Garden of Lishari Gate in Meerut, caught Naushad spitting on the rotis before putting them in the tandoor for the dinner at a party on February 16.

The guest, who had filmed Naushad, shared the video with other guests at the party and they left the function without having food.

Later, social activist Sachin Sirohi, associated with Hindu Jagran Manch, and his accomplices staged a protest at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Police Station. This was followed by the registration of a case against Naushad under the Epidemic Act and relevant sections of IPC on February 19, and Naushad was arrested and sent to jail.

During the investigation, the police found the charges of spitting in the dough to be true.

Recently, when Naushad was produced in the local court for a hearing on his bail application, a group of irate lawyers and the common public thrashed him. He was also beaten up when he came out of the court.

“The NSA was slapped against him as his release from the jail might create law and order problems in the city,” said Meerut SSP Ajay Sahni.

Meanwhile, a similar case was reported from Ghaziabad where a cook was caught on camera spitting on the dough while making rotis. The Ghaziabad Police are also in the process of invoking the NSA against the arrested cook.