Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

Express News Service

25 more sniffer dogs inducted in Bihar Police

The Bihar Police has strengthened its canine platoon by inducting 25 sniffer dogs to help detect crimes. With the fresh induction, total number of sniffer dogs in Bihar Police has gone up to 105. The animals were imparted training in Hyderabad before being were inducted in the dog squad of the Crime Investigation Department. ADG CID Vinay Kumar said 23 out of 25 trained sniffer dogs are labrador and the rest are Belgian malinosis breed. “Twenty dogs have also been trained to sniff out hidden liquor,” the ADG said.

Cops to keep an eye on crime history through app

In a first, the Bihar Police has developed a mobile app ‘Chakra’ to share the crime history of offenders, the names of arrested persons and their conviction details. Just in one click, all information regarding criminals along with their photographs would be available on the phone of police personnel. The state police department will keep a complete record of all criminals through this app and be able to monitor their activities even after the offenders come out from jail on bail. The app will be exclusively accessible to police officials and not the public. At present, the mobile app is undergoing trial with data entry process. Two SIM cards have been sent to each of 38 districts along with 2 android mobile handsets for running this app on trial basis now.

Junior minister rides bullock cart on Mahashivratri

Carrying on the age-old tradition on Mahashivratri, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai rode a bullock cart at his hometown, Hajipur. He started the ride from the famous Pataleshwar temple and concluded at Askhayabat stadium, passing through the city with thousands of devotees in traditional dress. Before that he performed prayers and rituals on the occasion of Shivratri. Nityanand Rai, even when he was the MLA of Hajipur, used to ride bullock cart during the festival.

Rail services resumes after 87 years

General Manager of East Central Railway (ECR), Lalit Chandra Trivedi got a chance to conduct the historical inspection on of the restored Supaul-Saraigarh-Nirmali-Jhanjharpur railway line via Kosi Rail Bridge on which the railway movement was stopped after the devastating earthquake in 1934. It was also for the first time in the Indian Railways that the General Manager’s Special train was run entirely by women staff. All the crew members, including the locopilot and guards, were women. The local people along the railway line also celebrated the occasion.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com