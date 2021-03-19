STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People must rise, 'resist imposition of one thought': Chidambaram on resignation of 2 Ashoka University professors

"What does it say of academic freedom in this country if two distinguished economists have to resign as Professors of Ashoka University," he asked on Twitter.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After two professors of Ashoka University resigned, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Friday asked what does this say of the "academic freedom" in the country and urged people to rise and resist the "imposition of one thought".

He alleged that this "BJP thought" will "wreck" India and turn it into an autocracy.

"What does it say of academic freedom in this country if two distinguished economists have to resign as Professors of Ashoka University," he asked on Twitter.

"The people of India must rise to fiercely resist the attempt to impose one thought all over the country. 'BJP Thought' or 'Modi Thought' will wreck the country and turn India into an autocracy," he said.

Faculty members, students and alumni of the Ashoka University in Sonipat have expressed anguish over noted political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta's resignation as a professor, saying his exit seems to be a direct consequence of his role as a public intellectual and critic of the government.

While the faculty members have written to the vice chancellor (VC) and board members, saying Mehta's exit has set a "chilling precedent for future removals of faculty".

Eminent economist Arvind Subramanian also resigned as a professor of the university on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chidambaram Ashoka University
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp