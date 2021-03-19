STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

She is queen of rigging: Suvendu on Mamata alleging BJP may tamper with EVMs

"The election will happen in a democratic way and that is why she is disturbed. Even now she is misusing administration, police and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis," he said.

Published: 19th March 2021 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Terming Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief Mamata Banerjee as "queen of rigging", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that even now she is misusing the administration and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis and police are acting as a mute spectator.

Speaking to ANI over allegations by Banerjee that voting in Assembly elections in the state would be rigged, Adhikari said, "Queen of rigging is saying that vote-rigging will happen. The election will happen in a democratic way and that is why she is disturbed. Even now she is misusing administration, police and using ghuspaitheye (intruders) and Pakistanis. Police is a mute spectator. But the people are with us."

Alleging that there was a wider conspiracy behind the political violence that took place on Thursday, Adhikari said, "They aren't TMC workers. Few people of a particular community have been instigated. They are doing it daily and it's not a new thing. They are Pakistanis. Bharatiya will win against Pakistani."

The comments of Adhikari came after Mamata Banerjee, earlier this month, stated, "Those who are playing the Hindu-Muslim card, I would like to tell them clearly that I am also a girl from a Hindu family. Don't play the Hindu card with me."

Reacting to Banerjee's statement about removing BJP from Centre after winning Bengal elections, the BJP leader said, "She said the same thing before 2019 and spoke about United India. The more she speaks, the more seats will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. '2019 mein half hua iss baar saaf hua'."

West Bengal is witnessing a high-octane battle between the BJP and the TMC for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari TMC chief west bengal elections 2021 West Bengal polls 2021 vote-rigging allegations
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp