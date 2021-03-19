Social media apps WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram face global outage

By Online Desk

Social media apps WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram suffered global outage on Friday night as their services went down for over 30 minutes.

Some users of the instant messaging app WhatsApp said "no messages were being delivered for a very long time."

A few users also pointed out that Instagram faced similar problems as photos and videos were not loading.

This outage is being reported globally.

No official statement has been put out by WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook yet.

​(This is a developing story. More inputs awaited)