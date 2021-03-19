Three killed, four injured as roof collapses after cylinder blast in Rajasthan

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three people were killed and four injured when the roof of their house collapsed after an LPG cylinder exploded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Meetharam Kheda area of the district when the cylinder caught fire.

The deceased were identified as Purushottam Bhambhi (40), his wife Jamuna Bai (38) and his mother Sanjani Bai (60), Station House Officer (SHO) Darshan Singh said.

Their bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem, he added.

The injured, including Bhambhi's three children, were referred to Udaipur for treatment, the SHO said, adding the fourth person wounded in the accident was also related to the family.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot express his condolences over the incident.

मीठा रामजी का खेड़ा गांव(चित्तौड़गढ़) में घर में हुए सिलेंडर विस्फोट से 3 व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु दुखद, दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।मेरी संवेदनाएं शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ हैं,ईश्वर उन्हें यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें,दिवंगतों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें।घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्यलाभ की कामना है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 19, 2021

