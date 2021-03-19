STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, four injured as roof collapses after cylinder blast in Rajasthan

The incident took place in Meetharam Kheda area of the district when the cylinder caught fire.

Fire

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Three people were killed and four injured when the roof of their house collapsed after an LPG cylinder exploded in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district on Friday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Purushottam Bhambhi (40), his wife Jamuna Bai (38) and his mother Sanjani Bai (60), Station House Officer (SHO) Darshan Singh said.

Their bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem, he added.

The injured, including Bhambhi's three children, were referred to Udaipur for treatment, the SHO said, adding the fourth person wounded in the accident was also related to the family.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot express his condolences over the incident.

"The death of three persons in cylinder blast at a house in Meetharam ji ka Kheda village of Chittorgarh is sad and unfortunate. My condolences are with the bereaved family," he tweeted.

