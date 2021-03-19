STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambani security scare: Waze, Hiran seen meeting on the day Scorpio was 'stolen'

The Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is probing Hiran's suspicious death, has recovered CCTV footage of a spot near Chhhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai.

Published: 19th March 2021 08:08 PM

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: CCTV footage shows that suspended police officer Sachin Waze and deceased businessman Mansukh Hiran had met on February 17, the day a Scorpio in Hiran's possession was `stolen', an official of the Maharashtra ATS said on Friday.

The same Scorpio was found with gelatin sticks inside near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house on February 25.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad, which is probing Hiran's suspicious death, has recovered CCTV footage of a spot near Chhhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai which showed Waze and Hiran sitting in a Mercedes, the official said.

Incidentally, the NIA, which is probing the recovery of the explosives-laden SUV, seized the same Mercedes car, allegedly being used by Waze, after arresting him.

The CCTV footage showed that Hiran and Waze were in the car for about 10 minutes.

Hiran had claimed that on February 17 while he was heading for south Mumbai from his house in Thane, the steering of the Scorpio jammed, so he left it on Mulund-Airoli road and proceeded in a cab.

Next day he found the SUV was missing, he said.

The CCTV footage showed Waze leaving in Mercedes from police commissioner's office.

Hiran is seen walking towards the car when it is parked outside CSMT.

Both sit inside and ten minutes later Hiran steps out and walks away while Waze drives back to the commissioner's office.

The ATS suspects that Hiran handed over the keys of Scorpio to Waze during this meeting, sources said.

On February 25, the Scorpio was found parked near Ambani's residence `Antilia' with gelatin sticks and a threat letter.

Waze was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his alleged role in parking the SUV near Ambani's residence.

The NIA had earlier this week seized a black Mercedes car from a parking lot near CSMT and seized Rs 5 lakh in cash, note-counting machine and some `incriminating' documents.

Hiran was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

His family alleged that Waze had a role in his death.

